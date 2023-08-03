Mostert’s Mill restoration: 'Outside complete but plenty still to do on inside'
Lester Kiewit interviews Andy Selfe, who has been working to make Mostert’s Mill operational once more.
On 18 April 2021, a calamitous fire ravaged over 600 hectares of Table Mountain which made it's way to the historic Mostert's Mill.
Built in 1796, Africa's last remaining (almost) functional windmill is on a fast track to completion.
Thanks to public donations and countless hours of hard work, the restoration is almost complete with the inner mechanisms of the mill being put into place.
While the outside is completed, there's 'plenty' to do on the inside says, Selfe.
Luckily, a 3D scan was done prior to the fire, which the team has been using as a blueprint to help complete the restoration of the mill.
Once the mill has been fully restored, it will be opened up to everyone that assisted in the project and eventually to the public, says Selfe.
It really is complete on the outside, but we've got plenty to do on the inside.Andy Selfe, who has been involved in the restoration of Mostert's Mill
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: @A3alb
