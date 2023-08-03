Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve to ban dog-walking after pet owners break rules





Lester Kiewit speaks to Miquette Temlett, the ward councillor for Ward 5 about the latest dog ban at Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve.

Temlett reports that from 1 October the Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve will no longer allow dogs or dog-walking in an attempt to protect the reserve's indigenous species.

Temlett says this is largely because there's been an increase in visitors failing to adhere to the reserve's rules which have been strictly communicated to the public.

The ward councillor reports that pet-owners have not been doing their part in helping to preserve the space since some of them allowed their unleashed dogs to run around freely, digging up indigenous Fynbos, despite the reserves rule against unleashed dogs.

Other pet owners have not picked up their dogs waste while staff and some dog-walking visitors have been attacked by unleashed dogs over the years.

We have 16 red-list threatened plant species and over 168 species recorded on site. The Reserve is one of the last remaining patches of Cape Flat sand Fynbos in existence and its vegetation type is unique to the City of Cape Town and can be found nowhere else on the planet. Miquette Temlett, Councillor - Ward 5

Kiewit asks, why not just fine pet-owners not adhering to the rules or get a warden on site?

Temlett says that non-complying dog walkers can be fined but the rule can be cancelled if specific conditions aren't complied with - the latter has happened.

The ward councillor also reports that posting a permanent warden is not "financially viable".

Overall, the main priority is to protect the biodiversity in the reserve.

The reserve still remains open to the public, seven days a week.

