[LISTEN] 'Environmental' court battle hinders Protea Village land restitution

A painful legal battle over a scenic strip of land nestled in the heart of Bishops Court is threatening to turn the dream of land restitution into a nightmare for more than a hundred families.

Two decades ago, 132 families won the rights to return to their ancestral land which they were previously forcibly removed from by the apartheid government.

The community received only 12 of the 28 hectares of land, however, some of that land had to be sold off to generate income to allow for the building of houses.

Unfortunately, their land restitution battle is being hindered by a small group, called the 'Friends of the Liesbeek ', who has shared concerns about their environmental approval granted by the province.

It's been a long, hard journey. Barry Ellman, Chairperson – Protea Village Communal Property Association

It's a bitter pill to swallow, that there has been opposition to our environmental and planning approval. Barry Ellman, Chairperson – Protea Village Communal Property Association

We followed all the processes we were meant to follow meticulously. Barry Ellman, Chairperson – Protea Village Communal Property Association

