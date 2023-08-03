[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's online trends. Skip to 6.38 for this one.
Friedman reports that a man called BI Phakathi is spreading joy on social media by giving back to struggling South Africans. Ford says, it's amazing to see "a man with nothing giving back."
The well-known philanthropist and film maker latest act of random kindness involves asking an older woman what she does for a living.
The woman responds saying that she weighs people for a R2 donation. BI Phakathi then gives her R2K.
The moment was captured on video and has gone viral with over 2.2 million views since it was posted yesterday.
Watch the video below - you might need some tissues, warns Friedman.
@biphakathi1 This mom weighs people for R2 donation and this shocked her #mustwatchthis ♬ The Wisp Sings - Winter Aid
The woman's reaction to this act of kindness is disbelief and gratitude as she thanks Phakathi saying that she can rest now and go and buy bread.
Friedman says that helping others without expecting anything in return is a beautiful act of kindness...
I know you can't help everyone, I totally get that but the stuff this guy does shows that you can help South Africans who are struggling or you can walk around blind and cross the road pretending you don't see anything.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford mentioned that they tried to get Phakathi on air but he doesn't want the publicity, "he isn't making it about him in many ways" says Friedman.
But, you can head over to his website, the BI Phakathi Foundation to help him help make a difference.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@biphakathi1/video/7262655958600404230
