Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has ordered that its ruling setting aside former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of State advocate, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan, is immediately enforceable despite the looming appeal bid.
Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear in court for private prosecution over his claims that the State illegally leaked to Maughan what he deemed to be a confidential doctor’s note during the course of his arms deal corruption trial.
In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.
ALSO READ:
• HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'
• Zuma to appeal ‘bizarre’ judgment handed down in favour of Maughan and Downer
• Zuma's private prosecution of Downer, Maughan an abuse of process, court finds
Downer and Maughan have now secured a special order declaring the ruling immediately enforceable, though.
To secure the order they were after, Downer and Maughan had to show there were exceptional circumstances, as well as that they stood to suffer irreparable harm and that the former president didn’t.
And a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday found they had met that onus.
In a damning judgment, the court highlighted its previous ruling was "aimed at bringing an end to the abuse inherent in the private prosecution which abuse would continue if the execution order [was] not granted".
It also previously upheld the submission that the private prosecution was an extension of Zuma’s Stalingrad tactics and has now found this indeed constituted exceptional circumstances, finding further that Zuma’s criticism of the label was flawed considering his own legal representative - the late Kemp J Kemp - had himself described their defence in this way before and that the former president had never actually disavowed it.
Zuma’s also been slapped with costs.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
More from Local
Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has refused to sign a service level agreement for Cape Passenger Rail.Read More
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town
Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators.Read More
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.Read More
WC ANC calls on CoCT to end war on taxi industry
The ANC in the Western Cape has called for an immediate moratorium on CoCT’s by-law for impounding vehicles.Read More
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Environmental' court battle hinders Protea Village land restitution
Legal woes for land rights continue as Protea Village fights to return to their ancestral land.Read More
Mostert’s Mill restoration: 'Outside complete but plenty still to do on inside'
Mostert Mill had been destroyed in the 2021 Cape Town fires, but its restoration is well underway.Read More
City of Cape Town to roll out Aarto demerit system by mid 2024
Repeat traffic offenders could face losing their licences with the City of Cape Town's new demerit system.Read More
Truck looted on N12 near Eldorado Park as Slovo Park residents ramp up protests
Police said that they were aware of the looting incident and more officials were being dispatched to the scene.Read More