The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot

3 August 2023 11:36 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Netball World Cup
Spar Proteas

South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.

CAPE TOWN - After a gutsy last-gasp draw with the defending champions New Zealand on Wednesday, the Spar Proteas have another big hurdle on Thursday when they take on Uganda at the Netball World Cup.

It’s the last day of the preliminaries stage two before the playoffs this weekend.

South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.

The Proteas will without a doubt still be riding the high from their game against the Silver Ferns, which saw the likes of Phumza Maweni and Nichole Taljaard (Player of the Match) step up and force the 48-all draw that had the Mother City and the country roaring with pride.

South Africa take on Uganda at 16:00.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming game:

World Netball Rankings:

  • South Africa 5th
  • Uganda 8th

Last meeting:

They played each other at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Uganda beat South Africa 54-48.

Results so far at World Cup:

  • South Africa drew with New Zealand, lost to Jamaica, while beating Wales, Sri Lanka and Trinidad & Tobago.
  • Uganda have lost two games against New Zealand and Jamaica, while beating Wales, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore.

Fast facts about Uganda:

• Nicknamed the 'She-Cranes'. • They are the third-highest ranked African team (behind South Africa and Malawi). • This is the fourth Netball World Cup they are competing in. Their debut was at the 1979 edition where they finished 13th. • They won the 2013 African Netball Championships which saw them move into the top 10 on the world rankings for the first time. • A win against South Africa on Thursday will guarantee them at least a sixth-place finish at this year’s World Cup. • The team is captained by Peace Proscovia. She was named Uganda's Athlete of the year in 2014 and is also a member of the National Women's Basketball Team.


This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot




