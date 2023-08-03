WC ANC calls on CoCT to end war on taxi industry
Mike Wills speaks with Faiez Jacobs, Member of Parliament and Whip for Small Business
The ANC says that the City of Cape Town’s implementation of this by law, specifically as it relates to mini-bus taxis, is ‘draconian.’
In 2022, more than 6000 mini-bus taxis were reportedly impounded.
They say this has devastating impact on poor communities, as these taxis are the primary mode of transport for so many in these spaces.
RELATED: Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
Jacobs says that with these by-laws the city is criminalising the poor and waging war against the taxi association.
It is a war, and we as Capetonians are suffering from this war.Faiez Jacobs, Member of Parliament/Whip for Small Business
Not all taxi owners or taxi bosses are criminals… these are salt of the earth drivers who are trying to make ends meet, and they are feeling that they are being targeted.Faiez Jacobs, Member of Parliament/Whip for Small Business
He says that City officials must find a fair and lasting solution and engage with stakeholders in the taxi industry.
Listen the interview above for more.
