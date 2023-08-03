EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Mike Wills speaks with Asad Gaffar, Westville Ratepayers Association chairperson
A number of civic and community structures have decided to boycott rates payments in protest of poor service delivery.
The Westville Ratepayers Association is leading the boycott and demanding that the city starts provided basic services.
They have been withholding funds since 31 July and instead transferred all the money into one bank account.
The association has also assured residents that they will not face any legal problems if they participate in the boycott.
Gaffar says that this did start as a Westville campaign but has grown to be supported by the entire eThekwini municipality.
It is a massive campaign. All are complaining.Asad Gaffar, Chairperson - Westville Ratepayers Association
We are saying that we do not trust this municipality any longer.Asad Gaffar, Chairperson - Westville Ratepayers Association
We do acknowledge that this money belongs to the city, and we do acknowledge that this money needs to be used for service delivery… we are actually protecting the money of the city.Asad Gaffar, Chairperson - Westville Ratepayers Association
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
