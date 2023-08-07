Why South Africa remains a trendy travel destination.





According to the latest data by EuroMonitor International, South Africa claimed the top spot for Africa’s most popular tourist destination in 2022. To discuss these stats a bit more, Pippa Hudson is joined by Nicholas Barenblatt, Senior Director of Marketing Operations for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International

Listen to the full conversation below.

Barenblatt mentions that at Marriott, they look beyond the devastating impact that Covid-19 had on tourism and aim to grow the industry in many key areas. Leisure, domestic and international has been consistently strong over the past few years, while corporate and business travel continues to build its way back, he says.

As a company, we have certainly moved away from talking about recovery from Covid, and now we’re very much in the growth phase across key segments. Nicholas Barenblatt, Senior Director of Marketing Operations for Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International

He also notes that even though South Africa is a long-haul destination - with flights longer than 6 hours - for many international travelers, the tourists get value for their money once they land on our shores.

If you look at the value for money that the destination offers. And beyond value for money, just the incredible destination that we live in, that you have available to explore from a tourism perspective. Once they’re here, the experiences that they can unlock for very little money in comparison to what they can experience [elsewhere]. Nicholas Barenblatt, Senior Director of Marketing Operations for Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International

For more information about Marriott International’s incredible travel offerings and benefits, visit their official website.