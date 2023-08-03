Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year
Bongani Bingwa speaks to EWN Sport's Cindy Poluta
With Banyana Banyana’s incredible win on Wednesday and an impressive performance from the Spar Proteas, its clear SA’s sportswomen are on a roll.
Here are six of the incredible victories from South African women in sport in 2023:
Banyana Banyana through to the World Cup last 16
The cheers were deafening as Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3-2 on Wednesday, giving the whole country something to celebrate.
Banyana were ranked 38 place lower than their opponents but still managed to secure this incredible victory, and move on to the next stage.
Spar Proteas hold of defending champions, New Zealand, 48-48
The Proteas held off New Zealand in the Netball world cup, scoring their final goal seconds from the end of the game.
Nichole Taljaard scored the final goal securing a draw, delighting the crowd and likely breaking the hearts of the defending champions.
The Proteas cricket team made the T20 Women’s World Cup Final
In their first ever world cup final appearance, the Momentum Proteas made history by securing silver medals.
At the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town the Proteas lost out to Australia by 19 runs.
KG Montjane wins Roland Garros doubles wheelchair final with her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title in more than 40 years, the last time being in 1981.
The pair defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.
RELATED: Kgothatso Montjane becomes 1st SA woman to win a French Open title since 1981
Tatjana Schoenmaker becomes 200m breaststroke World Champion
In July the 26-year-old swimmer won her first ever world title at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
She had previously being crowned in the Olympics and Commonwealth games.
🇿🇦Tatjana SCHOENMAKER wins her first ever world title in the 200m Breast // ⏱️ 2:20.80 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/dOBRvhTZtx' World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 28, 2023
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished 6th Women’s Tour De France
At the end of July Moolman-Pasio cycled her way into a top 10 finish, completing the race in 25 hours, 38 minutes, and 57 seconds.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year
More from Sport
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot
South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.Read More
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win
Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win.Read More
Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season
Supersport finished 3rd last season, just 3 points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea
This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.Read More
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16
The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.Read More
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)
It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.Read More
Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game
SA lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match.Read More
'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama
The 32-year-old was forced to hang up his boots after a recurring knee injury.Read More