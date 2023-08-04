Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Bruce Whitfield interviews James MacKay, CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa.
Is South Africa still stuck in the dark age of carbon fuel power generation when it comes to the the transition to cleaner sources of energy?
And what is the state of our national grid at the moment?
Bruce Whitfield talks to James MacKay, CEO of the Energy Council of South Africa.
Mackay acknowledges that most South Africans sometimes feel there is no progress being made with regard to our energy situation, but highlights some positive points.
He also points out that this is not a short term issue, but part of a longer-term global energy transition which he says is really driven by technology disruption.
In South Africa, we've been battling through this, and we've also got to realise we went through state capture and COVID... We've come off the back foot and really need to focus on catching up.James MacKay, CEO - Energy Council of SA
There is still a structural power deficit in the country's power system he emphasizes, which will remain a factor for at least this year going into 2024.
We have the technical pathway where it's mapped out as to where the megawatts need to come from, what needs to be done... from a direct sourcing of our technical challenges within Eskom, plugging our capacity gaps and also creating sector reform that really unlocks huge amounts of investment in order to close the energy deficit that we have.James MacKay, CEO - Energy Council of SA
When we table this stuff in a very logical, technical process, I'm very confident that we have the technical pathway, that we can identify the opportunity to pretty much solve loadshedding by the end of next year.James MacKay, CEO - Energy Council of SA
Fundamental parts of the puzzle are to draw as much investment into the system as possible and to get all of the megawatts into the grid "from wherever we can from any technology".
An investment environment must be created through policy reform he says, emphasizing that a lot of work is being done, and has been done on this front.
I think it's very often not really seen, but looking back most people say: Well we've got the right policy, they're moving in the right direction... We just need to make them move a little bit faster so that there's more confidence and certainty that unlocks the investment.James MacKay, CEO - Energy Council of SA
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
