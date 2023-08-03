Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?

3 August 2023 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Brand loyalty
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Automation
automated calls
call centre agents
contact centre
call centres

Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO of AI startup Clevva.

Most people dread the call centre conversation as it inevitably results in frustration for you, the customer.

Have you thought about the agents on the other side of the phone and the stress they may experience?

@ rawpixel/123rf.com
@ rawpixel/123rf.com

The co-CEO of Stellenbosch-based AI start-up Clevva believes more, or selective, automation would improve the experience on both sides.

Bruce Whitfield invited Ryan Falkenberg on to The Money Show to explain his position.

Falkenberg makes the point that the customer doesn't always require human interaction, depending on their specific need at the time.

There are times when I as a customer just want something to get done - I'm not really needing to talk to anyone... And then there are other times when I need to be heard, I really need someone to understand my situation or my need, and there needs to be a level of empathy and connection which we cannot afford to lose.

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

What we're finding with automation is that there are so many conversations being had between customers and contact centre agents as well as the companies themselves, which are essentially very process-driven... They're repeatable, they're formulaic and they're really being had to get a job done.

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

Falkenberg sketches the experience of the contact centre employee in this instance.

Often they are struggling he says, because the information they're being asked to learn in order to help the client keeps changing.

The products keep changing, the processes they have to learn keep changing... the policies, the rules... The complexity's enormous. It becomes extremely stressful for them to essentially give you what you need because they get confused with the systems and the journeys they have to follow.

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

What's increasingly being realised he says, is that repetitive rule-based work can be done very effectively using automation, sparing the call centre agent from being used as a "replication machine".

"Your humanity's not being unlocked there, you're just repeating conversations."

Falkeberg says more options will be opening up to filter needs as the technology changes.

We are now getting technologies that are able to understand you far more accurately... to be able to respond more appropriately and effectively so that you can actually get stuff done and feel heard. I feel there's going to be a shift in your customer experience through digital.

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

We have a massive opportunity in this country to embrace automation to remove the calls that are not needing humanity and to really invest in the calls that are, so that when you speak to a human it's exceptional and they have time for you... They've got language skill sets, empathy skill sets etcetera and you walk away feeling different...

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

I believe the combination is going to be really exciting for businesses in South Africa. I believe this is where customer experience is going to transform.

Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva

For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article




