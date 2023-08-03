Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
Motheo Khoaripe talks to CEO Boitumelo Mosako about the DBSA's latest financial results.
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has announced its highest record profits to date.
Releasing its results for the 2022/2023 financial year, the Bank reported profits of R5.2 billion.
This is a 36% net profit increase on the R3.8 billion in the previous year.
The DBSA is a development finance institution owned by the government of South Africa.
The DBSA's 2022-2023 financial results showcase transparency, accountability, and sustainable practises, focusing on infrastructure projects and energy solutions for improved quality of life.' DBSA Bank (@DBSA_Bank) August 3, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/zPB3F5PT75#Transparency #DBSA #BuildingAfricasProsperity
The Bank said its commitment to sustainable development across the region has yielded "remarkable fiscal performance".
Striking a fine balance between meaningful development and financial sustainability we have weathered what continues to be a tough operating environment both locally and internationally, with an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape.Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
Mosako explains how a development bank works and how it makes its profits.
We are a development finance institution that plays along the infrastructure value chain where we provide planning support, project preparation... We fund projects and in addition to that we actually help state-owned entities to deliver infrastructure and we do support with infrastructure maintenance as well.Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
We have achieved this result mainly due to firstly our institutional strength.... our strong board expo team, our strong governance structures, our effective control environment, our partnerships, and the support that we have from our shareholder National Treasury... and in addition to that our investor community consisting of institutional investors,Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
multilateral developments and commercial banks as well.
Mosako says the DBSA's success is not only their own but a success for South Africa, also a success for the region and the continent as well.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=595431145932387&set=a.595431132599055
