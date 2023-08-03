



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about the world’s trending online stories, including the a travelers ultimate adventure.

(Skip to 3:50)

Torbjørn Pedersen left his job and family behind in Demark for a life of adventure with his ambitious Once Upon a Saga project.

The rules of the game? No flying, spend at least 24 hours in each nation and resist running back home until he's finished.

He’s also tried to keep cost low with an estimated budget of $20 (about R380) a day.

CNN Travel reports that after nearly 10 years of travel, Pedersen has completed his mission and visited 203 countries.

In 3 576 days he crossed 223 000 miles and racked up 37 container ships, 158 trains, 351 buses, 219 taxis, 33 boats and 43 rickshaws.

His come home 10 years later, so happy to be home but he says his learnt so many things on this journey – the kindness of people, sharing a positive outlook on the world. It’s just an amazing thing to have said you’ve done. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Danish man visits 203 countries without flying