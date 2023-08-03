ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (Skip to 12:45).
A consumer lodged a complaint against advertising from Truworths that appeared on their site and social media accounts.
The retailer had adverts saying "R1000 fashion vouchers when you open an account".
The consumer felt that the terms and conditions of the vouchers was not explained to him, as the vouchers were loaded and had expiry dates for each month, according to Knowler.
This means that consumers would not be able to redeem a voucher for the full value of R1000 immediately.
The ARB ruled against Truworths, saying that advertisers should not make ambiguous claims or deceive customers by omitting information.
They said all in all not good, definitely misleading, and they have been instructed to amend that.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Don’t hide the terms and conditions.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lanastock/lanastock2005/lanastock200501154/148002893-choice-close-up-of-clothes-rack-or-rail-in-the-store-items-at-custom-t-shirt-clothing-printing.jpg
