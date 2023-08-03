[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town





Mike Wills speaks with Songezo Zibi, Leader of RISE Mzansi

The struggle between taxi operators and officials garnered strong reactions from political parties.

The ANC has called for an immediate moratorium on impounding by-laws and the EFF released a statement condemning the city’s actions.

Zibi says that taxis provide an important service to underserved communities, but it is a private industry offering what the state is not.

He says that the rule of law should absolutely be applied to the taxi industry, but an environment must be created to support the industry.

Rise Mzansi’s national leader Songezo Zibi is ready to tackle the plethora of issues facing South Africans. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Ultimately if we do not have a situation where there are rules and standards, we have to choose the safety and wellbeing of the public first. Songezo Zibi, Leader - RISE Mzansi

Listen to the interview above for more.