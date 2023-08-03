Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement





John Maytham speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

As the Taxi strikes continue residents of Cape Town are struggling without alternative means of transport.

Hill-Lewis says that they have been engaging with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa for months to try and get them to sign a service level agreement.

This agreement would be a written agreement to outline the levels of services they are targeting as the service is being rebuilt.

The mayor says the purpose of the agreement is to hold them publicly accountable and build a relationship of accountability with the agency.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

The land transportation act actually requires that we have an service level agreement in place with Prasa. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

We are disappointed by their final decision, but I cannot say that it was entirely surprising. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

