Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda





CAPE TOWN - It was a fight until the very end but the Spar Proteas held on for a 52-50 win over fellow Africans, Uganda, in their final Pool G clash at the Netball World Cup.

Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.

The CTICC was once again a hive of activity with family, friends and fans from both countries singing and cheering the teams on during this crucial clash.

Bongi Msomi led her team out onto the court where they were met with a roar from the crowd that managed to make it to the arena despite taxi strikes in Cape Town.

Msomi was back at wing attack, with Izette Griesel at centre, and Wednesday evening’s Player of the Match, Nichole Taljaard starting alongside Ine-Marie Venter.

The hosts started like a house on fire, with Venter on point and sinking all the shots.

At halftime, the South Africans went into the break with the score at 33-19, the hosts with a suitably comfy 14-goal lead.

But then, the dreaded third quarter.

The only game the hosts lost was against Jamaica and it was this very quarter that sank them, and it was almost the same on Thursday.

Through silly mistakes and defensive errors from South Africa and great connection play by the Ugandans, they scored 17 goals to South Africa’s 8 in that quarter and that could’ve been the comeback they were searching for, but thanks to the lead SA built up over the first half of the game and consistent scoring by Taljaard and more defensive efforts by Maweni with two turnovers, the ‘She-Cranes’ were always in touching distance but never in the lead.

In the end, South Africa managed a 52-50 win.

Uganda ended the preliminary stages in 4th place.

South Africa face Tonga on Friday (4 August) at 18:00 in a play-off to determine who will go through to the 5th/6th placing match on Sunday.

