Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene of the incident while there's also a heavy police presence in the area.
It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.
They claim they are being unfairly targeted and their vehicles are being unnecessarily impounded.
There's no sign of public transport services operating in Khayelitsha on Friday morning and there’s no sign of queuing commuters either.
It appears they’ve decided to stay at home, rather than battle to find transport.
It’s also understood that residents have been threatened and urged to stay away from work.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that all major arterial routes were open and traffic was flowing across the city.
The MyCiTi bus services remain operational with the exception of the N2 Express Khayelitsha route, which has been temporarily suspended due to violence in the area.
Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas: "Golden Arrow buses remain operational at 90% capacity, however, they are only servicing the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha due to violence which includes a driver being shot and injured this morning in Khayelitsha. The city again calls for calm, and reminds taxi organisations that our door is open to resume engagements."
This article first appeared on EWN : Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
Source : Facebook.com.
