All major routes in CBD remain open. MyCiti and Golden Arrow remain operational





As of 7 am this morning, all major roads in Cape Town were free flowing, according to Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport.

All MyCiti bus services remain operational, with the exception of the N2 Express Khayelitsha which has been suspended until further notice.

Golden Arrow bus services are only operational at the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha due to ongoing violence.

The City again calls for calm and reminds taxi organisations that our door is open to resume engagements. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport

Golden Arrow buses remain operational at 90% capacity, however, they are only servicing the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha due to violence which includes a driver being shot and injured this morning in Khayelitsha. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport