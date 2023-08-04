SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages
DISCLAIMER: This article might be triggering for animal lovers.
The dog was tightly chained and padlocked to a fence in Woodstock and started choking to death, frothing from the mouth, gasping for air and trying to claw his way up the fence to escape the noose around his neck.
Police Constable Rubashnee Naicker spotted the dog and brought in two Law Enforcement Officers to help free him. A man was able to unlock the padlock when the dog slid to the ground, seemingly lifeless, exposing fresh fighting wounds on his head.
The rescue team revived him with water.
The police were able to detain the suspect and called the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who sent inspectors out to the site.
The Cape of Good Hope's SPCA team found two other young dogs on the suspect’s property.
They were confined to a 1m x 1m box, living in a pile of urine and faeces infested with maggots.
The inspectors rescued all three dogs – and arrested the suspect, taking him to the Woodstock Police Station.
He will be charged with animal cruelty.
Here's to the inspectors and swift action of everyone involved in getting these dogs to safety!
This article first appeared on KFM : SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages
Source : https://capespca.co.za/paw-patrol-news/you-saved-the-day-and-my-life/
More from Local
[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith
The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024.Read More
Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy
It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.Read More
CoCT's 'piggyback' system IS legal but residents have recourse in unfair cases
Cape Town residents have planned a protest against the City of Cape Town's electricity related issues and how money is recouped.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot
Golden Arrow Bus Services has suspended services in certain areas due to the ongoing taxi strike.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot
Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.Read More
All major routes in CBD remain open. MyCiti and Golden Arrow remain operational
The planned taxi strike has not yet impacted traffic much, according to Rob Quintas (Mayoral Committee Member for Transport).Read More
Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.Read More
CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike
On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.Read More