



DISCLAIMER: This article might be triggering for animal lovers.

The dog was tightly chained and padlocked to a fence in Woodstock and started choking to death, frothing from the mouth, gasping for air and trying to claw his way up the fence to escape the noose around his neck.

Police Constable Rubashnee Naicker spotted the dog and brought in two Law Enforcement Officers to help free him. A man was able to unlock the padlock when the dog slid to the ground, seemingly lifeless, exposing fresh fighting wounds on his head.

The rescue team revived him with water.

The police were able to detain the suspect and called the Cape of Good Hope SPCA who sent inspectors out to the site.

The Cape of Good Hope's SPCA team found two other young dogs on the suspect’s property.

They were confined to a 1m x 1m box, living in a pile of urine and faeces infested with maggots.

The inspectors rescued all three dogs – and arrested the suspect, taking him to the Woodstock Police Station.

He will be charged with animal cruelty.

Here's to the inspectors and swift action of everyone involved in getting these dogs to safety!

This article first appeared on KFM : SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages