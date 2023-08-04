On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months)
Prince’s sixth studio album Purple Rain will forever be remembered as one of the best and most influential albums in popular music.
The album, released on 25 June 1984, spent four weeks on the Billboard charts before it reached number one on 4 August.
It held that number one spot for 22 weeks to 18 January 1985.
The album stayed in the top 10 for the following 32 weeks, becoming one of the most successful albums EVER.
Purple Rain also won two Grammys - Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group and the composers won Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.
Jam along to the chart-topping hits from the album:
Let’s Go Crazy
The Beautiful Ones
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m a Star
Purple Rain
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months)
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Prince_at_Coachella.jpg
