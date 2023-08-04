'We need to do more in mitigating climate change'





Lester Kiewit speaks to a Greek resident from Athens, Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, about the heatwave parts of the Northern Hemisphere's currently experiencing.

Listen to Grigoriou detail his experience below.

The local reports that Europe is currently experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures in the North Atlantic, Canada, Italy, parts of the United States and some of the Mediterranean expected to soar between 40-45°C during the day and dipping to 30°C at night.

The sky-high temperature condition is aptly nicknamed "Cerberus" - as in the three-headed hound who guards the gates of hell in Greek mythology.

Grigoriou says locals are familiar with these hot-as-hell temperatures but they haven't lasted this long.

It has been a really tough two weeks. In the past, we had these temperatures for atleast two or three days but never for over two weeks now. It's been tough and really intense for everyone. Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, Local Resident - Greece

The first week of July has been reported as the hottest week in history for planet Earth, according to the world meteorological organisation.

The United Nations has declared this last one "uncharted territory for the globe" while there has also been reports of people dying due to heat stroke.

Dangerous and record heat is building and will expand across the southern U.S. throughout the coming week.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/YCMlmJ0tzf ' National Weather Service (@NWS) July 10, 2023

Grigoriou also explains that this most of the residents are concerned that this type of heat becomes "the norm" and says the only answer is doing "more to mitigate climate change" and "adapt."

You see your country burning and you don't know what to do. We need to do a lot more in mitigating climate change. We see things become worse and worse every year and find out how to adapt and be resilient to the effects of climate change. Panagiotis ‘Takis’ Grigoriou, Local Resident - Greece

