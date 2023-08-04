Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit speaks to George Khoza (Strategic Relationship Manager at Brand South Africa) about what foreigners visiting for the Netball World Cup are saying about Cape Town.
Listen to the conversation below.
Khoza says that the Netball World Cup is going off "with little glitches" which is good news for Cape Town... and South Africa's reputation.
The brand manager says that many ticket sales have been from international travellers supporting their home teams.
Overall, the visitors' sentiment about Cape Town is that they "love the South African experience" despite one or two alleged experiences of theft and ongoing taxi strikes.
"There have been some allegations of theft but in terms of the organising everything's been going well," says Khoza.
RELATED: Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT
He attributes this review of The Mother City to its cultural diversity, the warmth of its people, ease of doing business and the exchange rate.
Visitors are keen to come to Cape Town and explore the rest of the City and South Africa, says the brand manager.
They [foreigners] are excited that they got to experience a South Africa outside of what they see in the media.George Khoza, Strategic Relationship Manager - Brand South Africa
Khoza says visitors coming to Cape Town "understand that each country has their own challenges".
The brand manager also says "transport strikes are happening just about everywhere else in the world" so it's not something they don't know about. They are aware... and they love the City, anyway!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1903/dolgachov190300704/118986713-happy-women-with-map-on-street-in-summer-city.jpg
More from Sport
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee
The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs.Read More
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda
Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.Read More
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year
As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year.Read More
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot
South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.Read More
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win
Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win.Read More
Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season
Supersport finished 3rd last season, just 3 points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea
This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.Read More
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16
The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.Read More
More from Business
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors?
Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments.Read More
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy'
As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
The Development Bank of Southern Africa increased its profits for the 2022/2023 financial year by more than a third to R52 billion.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'
The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world.Read More
A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together?
A couple on a remote Ireland in Scotland are a few days away from getting their remote area licensed as a spaceport.Read More
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry
Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More