Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot





Lester Kiewit interviews Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson at Golden Arrow Bus Services.

It's been a turbulent 24 hours in Cape Town as taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.

As a result, violence has made its way to the streets, including the torching and stoning of vehicles.

Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that a driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.

Operations have been removed from Khayelitsha and Nyanga completely to ensure the safety of the drivers and its passengers, says Dyke-Beyer.

Delays can be expected due to demand.

A Golden Arrow bus was stoned in Mfuleni in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

It's been a very, very difficult morning. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson – Golden Arrow Bus Services

We're trying our best. Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson – Golden Arrow Bus Services

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.