A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending news and other stories. Skip to 3.36 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that building spaceports are becoming popular.
One such example is a couple who build one together - husband and wife duo, Frank and Debbie Strang from a remote area in Scotland bought a former RAF radar station on Unst in Shetland about 15 years ago with an idea to turn it into an eco-tourism attraction.
They area became a spaceport.
Coincidentally, the UK government was looking for potential sites for vertical launches of small rockets carrying satellites. Now, Frank and Debbie's project is days away from getting licensed to a legit spaceport where people can come and launch things into space.
Frank is the chief executive and Debbie runs visitor management, while a team of people from engineers to stewards is working towards getting the spaceport operational.
BBC.com posted a video on how the couple's spaceport all came together, watch below.
On this one, Gilchrist says...
I'm just looking at my back garden thinking that it's small but what do you need? It's (spacesports) all the rage, apparently.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'
The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world.Read More
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry
Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More