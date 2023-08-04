David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry
Clement Manyathela hangs out with comedian and filmmaker, David Kau.
The seasoned comedian, who hails from the Free State, has been on the scene for decades with one goal in mind: “I wanna make people laugh.”
Fun fact: He didn’t want to be a comedian when he was younger.
The first standup comedy show I was in was the first time I was at a standup comedy show.David Kau, comedian
He wanted to make movies, not even comedy specifically.
His first gig came from a one-man show he wrote as an assignment for UCT Drama School, it ‘just happened’ to be funny.
Someone booked me based on that for a comedy showcase and then I ended at a standup comedy festival in 1998, and I’ve been doing standup comedy since.David Kau, comedian
His standup material has calmed down since the birth of his daughter 11 years ago.
He has a few "rules" on the types of jokes that he makes – no jokes about rape or about something that can’t be said in front of the said person.
“I will never joke about rape”' 702 (@Radio702) August 3, 2023
- @davidkau1 shares the content of his comedy on #TheCMShow with @TheRealClementM
Kau added that he started his comedy in October in 1998. #TheCMShow #Rape #Comedy #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/4Jmm3E1lE6
Comedy has allowed Kau to explore his passion for filmmaking and entrepreneurship.
He has produced, directed and even starred a number of local favourites, including _The Pure Monate Show, Bunny Chow, Blitzpatrollie, _and more recently Who’s My Daddy.
[The Pure Monate Show] in 1997 was the first time we thought ‘okay, maybe we can have our own in living colour Saturday Night Live-type show’. Six years later, 2003 was the first season of PNS, it changed television, and it changed a lot of things in comedy.David Kau, comedian
He has also taken to producing comedy shows, his well-known Blacks Only series which has created a platform for up-and-coming talent for 19 years.
For me the best thing about it is just the new talent that’s come out of it… for me I am happy with that. If I had to retire tomorrow, I am happy with my career.David Kau, comedian
Scroll above to listen to the full discussion
