Italian Prime Minister sues rockstar who called her ‘racist’ and ‘fascist’
Clement Manyathela speaks with foreign correspondent, Adam Gilcrest on the world’s trending news stories, including Italy’s Prime Minister suing a rockstar.
(Skip to 3:02)
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is suing Placebo frontman Brian Molko for defamation after he went on a rant at a gig.
Molko was on stage with the band at the Sonic Park festival in July when he called Meloni a ‘fascist’ and ‘racist’, according to local media reports.
Videos of the rant were also shared on social media.
Prosecutors opened an investigation into Molko for ‘defamation of institutions'.
Under Italian law, some defamation cases can be criminal and carry a custodial sentence.
BBC News reports Italy has one of the highest rates of libel suits against the media in Europe.
His alleging she’s extreme right when in fact, technically speaking, she’s far right… She is the leader of the far right Brother of Italy Party, she heads Italy’s most right wing party since [Benito] Mussolini in the second world war.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
