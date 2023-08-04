CoCT's 'piggyback' system IS legal but residents have recourse in unfair cases
Clarence Ford speaks with Aaliya Ismail and Muazz Docrat from Vandeventer Law.
One major frustration for residents is the fact that the City of Cape Town is recouping money owed to them through residents’ pre-paid electricity purchases.
This has raised questions as to whether this so-called ‘piggyback’ system is legal.
According to Ismail, as frustrating as this process is it is legal as municipalities are allowed to create their own by-laws in order to effectively offset rates arrears.
From an attorneys’ perspective and the laws perspective what the municipalities is doing is in fact legal unfortunately.Aaliya Ismail, Candidate Attorney - Van Deventers
However, Docrat says that this does not mean that there is no recourse if you feel you have been unfairly discriminated against.
For example, if you are a tenant and you account has been deducted because your landlord is in arrears, you would have legal recourse and can claim from the landlord.
The tenant should not be prejudiced as a result of the landlord’s actions. As such the tenant will be able to dispute this.Aaliya Ismail, Candidate Attorney - Van Deventers
In addition to this, if people feel they are being unfairly charged Ismael says consumers should approach the municipality to resolve the issue or set up payment plans.
You can also approach the relevant consumer protection authority or the courts in case of unfair business practices.
Listen the interview above for more.
