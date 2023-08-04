[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith
Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.
The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto), which will give way for the legalisation of fines by email and introduce a demerit system that would strip repeat offenders of their licences, will be implemented in the City by mid-year 2024.
Smith says that the City has adapted their systems to ensure that it aligns with the Act, such as issuing fines on digital devices instead of manually.
But how much will the rollout of the Act actually cost?
While Smith doesn't give a definitive amount, he says that it will take out a chunk of the City's revenue, which goes to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA).
He adds that he doesn't think that money going to RTIA is helpful.
Absorbing Aarto is no big deal.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
It will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
