Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024. 4 August 2023 2:12 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages The suspect of this horrific act was detained and the worst day of this dog's life became the day he was saved. 4 August 2023 8:39 AM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Business
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think' The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world. 4 August 2023 1:08 PM
A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together? A couple on a remote Ireland in Scotland are a few days away from getting their remote area licensed as a spaceport. 4 August 2023 11:10 AM
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage. 4 August 2023 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals. 4 August 2023 5:46 AM
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year. 3 August 2023 3:40 PM
View all Sport
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith

4 August 2023 2:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Aarto Act

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024.

Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto), which will give way for the legalisation of fines by email and introduce a demerit system that would strip repeat offenders of their licences, will be implemented in the City by mid-year 2024.

Smith says that the City has adapted their systems to ensure that it aligns with the Act, such as issuing fines on digital devices instead of manually.

But how much will the rollout of the Act actually cost?

While Smith doesn't give a definitive amount, he says that it will take out a chunk of the City's revenue, which goes to the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA).

He adds that he doesn't think that money going to RTIA is helpful.

RELATED: City of Cape Town to roll out Aarto demerit system by mid 2024

RELATED: AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

RELATED: 'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem

Absorbing Aarto is no big deal.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

It will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




4 August 2023 2:12 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Aarto Act

More from Local

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

4 August 2023 12:10 PM

It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

CoCT's 'piggyback' system IS legal but residents have recourse in unfair cases

4 August 2023 11:56 AM

Cape Town residents have planned a protest against the City of Cape Town's electricity related issues and how money is recouped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024

4 August 2023 11:09 AM

Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Golden Arrow bus was stoned in Mfuleni in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot

4 August 2023 10:15 AM

Golden Arrow Bus Services has suspended services in certain areas due to the ongoing taxi strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma at the Nulane Investments corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

4 August 2023 9:09 AM

The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages

4 August 2023 8:39 AM

The suspect of this horrific act was detained and the worst day of this dog's life became the day he was saved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News.

Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot

4 August 2023 8:25 AM

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A few Golden Arrow buses are trying to accommodate thousands of stranded commuters here at the Cape Town bus terminus. screengrab.

All major routes in CBD remain open. MyCiti and Golden Arrow remain operational

4 August 2023 7:54 AM

The planned taxi strike has not yet impacted traffic much, according to Rob Quintas (Mayoral Committee Member for Transport).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Picture: @Golden-Arrow-Bus-Services/Facebook.com.

Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike

4 August 2023 7:37 AM

It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Golden Arrow bus was stoned in Mfuleni in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

4 August 2023 6:44 AM

On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot

Local

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

Local

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

4 August 2023 3:53 PM

More than 100 suspected zama zamas nabbed in Riverlea

4 August 2023 2:52 PM

Second Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha on Friday

4 August 2023 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA