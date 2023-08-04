Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'
Clarence Ford speaks with Carla B for Klip in Die Bos (Skip to 05:44)
The transgender rights often evoke strong reactions from the public.
Whether it is debates about their participation in sport, use of bathrooms, or even just depictions of their existence, people often feel the need to share their opinions.
RELATED: Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
Carla B says that when talking about transgender people often people from older generations, such as Generation X and older, assume that young people and children are trying to get gender affirming surgery without thinking of the consequences.
However, she says that when she has spoken to members of the trans community, they say that getting into the healthcare space for gender affirming treatment is not something that happens easily.
Children are not in and out of hospital getting gender affirming surgery. There is a long, in-depth process to get there.Carla B - Klip in de Bos
She adds that the far right often makes the argument that gender affirming care is dangerous for children, but this is really not the case.
In addition to this, for transgender people gender affirming surgery can be lifesaving.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/inkdrop/inkdrop1910/inkdrop191001148/131352776-a-person-holding-a-sign-reading-protect-trans-lives-banner.jpg
More from Lifestyle
A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together?
A couple on a remote Ireland in Scotland are a few days away from getting their remote area licensed as a spaceport.Read More
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry
Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More