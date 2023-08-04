Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024. 4 August 2023 2:12 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
SPCA arrests suspect, saves choking dog (and two others) padlocked in cages The suspect of this horrific act was detained and the worst day of this dog's life became the day he was saved. 4 August 2023 8:39 AM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Business
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think' The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world. 4 August 2023 1:08 PM
A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together? A couple on a remote Ireland in Scotland are a few days away from getting their remote area licensed as a spaceport. 4 August 2023 11:10 AM
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage. 4 August 2023 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals. 4 August 2023 5:46 AM
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year. 3 August 2023 3:40 PM
View all Sport
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'

4 August 2023 1:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Transgender
LGBTQ
trans rights

The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world.

Clarence Ford speaks with Carla B for Klip in Die Bos (Skip to 05:44)

The transgender rights often evoke strong reactions from the public.

Whether it is debates about their participation in sport, use of bathrooms, or even just depictions of their existence, people often feel the need to share their opinions.

RELATED: Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

Carla B says that when talking about transgender people often people from older generations, such as Generation X and older, assume that young people and children are trying to get gender affirming surgery without thinking of the consequences.

However, she says that when she has spoken to members of the trans community, they say that getting into the healthcare space for gender affirming treatment is not something that happens easily.

Children are not in and out of hospital getting gender affirming surgery. There is a long, in-depth process to get there.

Carla B - Klip in de Bos
© inkdrop/123rf
© inkdrop/123rf

She adds that the far right often makes the argument that gender affirming care is dangerous for children, but this is really not the case.

In addition to this, for transgender people gender affirming surgery can be lifesaving.

Listen to the interview above for more.




4 August 2023 1:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Transgender
LGBTQ
trans rights

More from Lifestyle

Image credit: BBC.com

A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together?

4 August 2023 11:10 AM

A couple on a remote Ireland in Scotland are a few days away from getting their remote area licensed as a spaceport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedy filmmaker and entrepreneur David Kau in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry

4 August 2023 10:52 AM

Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?

4 August 2023 9:22 AM

George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA

3 August 2023 8:33 PM

Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?

3 August 2023 7:38 PM

Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lanastock/123rf.com

ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising

3 August 2023 4:30 PM

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years. Photo: Instagram/onceuponasaga

Danish man visits 203 countries without flying

3 August 2023 3:26 PM

Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m

3 August 2023 2:24 PM

A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bakkie / Pexels: Roberto Lee Cortes

[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie

3 August 2023 2:17 PM

Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access

3 August 2023 1:53 PM

Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot

Local

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

Local

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

4 August 2023 3:53 PM

More than 100 suspected zama zamas nabbed in Riverlea

4 August 2023 2:52 PM

Second Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha on Friday

4 August 2023 2:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA