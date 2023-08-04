Streaming issues? Report here
Taxi strike: 'Violence and intimidation is the problem, these are evil acts'

4 August 2023 3:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Protest action
Cape Town taxi strike
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith gives his take on the violent taxi strike.

Clarence Ford speaks to Alderman JP Smith mayoral committee member responsible for safety and security for the City of Cape Town about the taxi strikes.

Listen to the conversation below.

Smith says that the strike was barely announced before trucks were set alight, buildings, schools, ambulances and city vehicles were damaged - some with commuters in their vehicles.

"It's not the strike that's the challenge, the problem is the violence and intimidation. These are incredibly evil acts," says Smith.

Smith says that he receives thousands of complaints daily about taxi drivers' "out of line" behaviour on roads "where taxis drive into oncoming traffic lanes and make it another lane or drive on the sidewalk."

Smith says that fines have not been effective enough to keep taxi drivers from following the law and order of the roads. Hence, implementing "more intensive enforcement."

Smith says the strike is a consequence of trying to hold taxi drivers accountable for reckless driving and driving without a valid permit by impounding their vehicles.

We issue a large number of fines to taxis as we do to all other motorists. We get thousands of complaints about taxis every week and we are responsible for the safety of those commuters. You cannot say while you're in a taxi you have to accept a lower standard of safety. People fear for their life driving in some taxis, putting their lives at risk everyday.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says that to wait until huge accidents happen before doing something about reckless taxi drivers "is just irresponsible."

He continues to say that the actions of the strike have been "unreasonable and irrational" and believes that there are "other agendas" at play.

They're being unreasonable and irrational. There are other agendas than the stated intentions fueling this [the strike]. It is their right to withhold their service but what it is not their right to do is to attack other public transport services and people.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says that something's got to give here and "it's not law and order."

The law must be applied equally to all. The taxi industry must up its game, they must start offering the kind of service and quality of drivers that their commuters deserve.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Overall, Smith says he's getting lots of flack as the person in charge of the City's safety and security.

As much as I'm getting flack, I'm getting messages from people saying thank you, keep on going, don't flinch.

Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




