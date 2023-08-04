Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor





Mandy Wiener speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor and Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.

Cape Town has been facing a planned taxi strike, as Santaco has withdrawn all minibus taxi operations.

This is as a result of the impounding of taxis in the Western Cape and clashes with law enforcement.

The strike, which is planned to last for seven days, has left many commuters stranded without a means of transport.

There have also reportedly been incidents of violence in a number of communities related to this strike.

Nene has been following the strike and says that things seem to have calmed down, after chaos broke out in Thursday evening after the strike was announced.

Hill-Lewis says that a large number of law enforcement officers have been deployed throughout the city.

That is working to keep things calm and keep busses running. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

A few Golden Arrow buses are trying to accommodate thousands of stranded commuters here at the Cape Town bus terminus. screengrab.

Our focus at the moment is getting busses running so commuters have some options, and making sure that there are no further incidents of violence. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

We cannot resume discussions until the violence stops. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

