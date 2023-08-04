Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin about how to build a thriving relationship.
Lewin emphasises, "Relationships are not complicated, people are."
She says people can have differences; "the problem is the kind of differences that cause disharmony."
I find that mostly individuals get into relationships and there are hidden agendas, games or altera motivates and that then create complicated love and complications.Shelley Lewin, relationship coach and counsellor
While most want to put their best foot forward and focus of being the perfect and ideal partner, it won’t last forever because that is not sustainable for long-term relationships.
Eventually the person you truly are, "your true colours", will show whether you like it or not.
We can only really put our best foot forward for a maximum of six weeks and then the real person is going to start showing through. In time, the character of who you are will become clear.Shelley Lewin, relationship coach and counsellor
Lewin adds that people have relationship deal-breakers, things that people are not willing to comprise on.
Many might not be aware of what these deal-breakers are which is why they are willing to put on a facade.
Having self-introspection allows you to go into a relationship knowing who you are and what you want from the outset.
She recommends doing self-reflection activities to help you become more aware of who you are, your needs and requirements.
To have a healthy relationship, you need to be able to be yourself and feel safe.Shelley Lewin, relationship coach and counsellor
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1812/rawpixel181200684/112893734-students-giving-each-other-a-high-five.jpg
