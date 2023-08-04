JP Smith unpacks new Aarto traffic offence system to be rolled out in 2024
Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town.
Aarto is supposed to improve driver behaviour through a demerit system.
According to Smith this will be rolled out around the middle of next year.
He adds that when this is rolled out the City may choose to use applicable traffic by-law provisions rather than following the national provisions.
Our by-laws cover quite a lot of what is also in the national act.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
He says that the by-laws will be prioritised and Aarto system will be used for offences such as speeding, which are not incorporated into the by-laws.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55385369_driving-driving-dangerously.html?vti=np00vvxiiuflxy18zx-1-56
