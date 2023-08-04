Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane





This Sunday, South African TV and radio presenter Johnny Davids will take over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80's and 90's music and share their fondest musical memories.

Davids is the multi-talented presenter of the award-winning magazine program, Kwêla, as well as co-presenting kykNET's new travel show, Ysters op die landgoed.

He takes control of the CapeTalk #Playlist from 10am to 11am on Sunday morning playing the music that'll take you back in time.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Jonathan Butler, Boyz II Men, and Coleske.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App| www.capetalk.co.za