What is RTIA, and how is it linked with Aarto?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town.
According to the National Government of South Africa website, RTIA aims to encourage compliance with traffic laws.
This Authority is overseen by the Department of Transport.
The RTIA will be tasked with the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto).
According to Smith, with the rollout of Aarto RTIA will take a share of the City’s revenue to assist with this.
Which I do not think is helpful but that is how it is.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Twitter
