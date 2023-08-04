Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Early
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends)

4 August 2023 4:52 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sleeping
Bedtime

Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health.

John Maytham speaks with Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor at Wits school of Physiology (Skip to 2:05).

When the weekend rolls around many of us may be tempted to use our new found free time to stay up late, or sleeping in in the mornings.

However, going to bed at a different time can have an impact on the bacteria in your gut which affect your health.

A study found that even a 90-minute difference in the midpoint of your nights sleep could make a difference.

It is a little but akin to a mini jet lag that we are imposing on ourselves.

Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology

Scheuermaier says that this can affect more than your gut bacteria, as an irregular sleep schedule can impact your eating schedule and raise your risk of developing diabetes.

There are many examples of how it affects our physiology.

Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology
Picture: © racorn/123rf.com
Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

We did not realise these sorts of things until very recently.

Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology

Listen to the interview above for more.




