Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Zip Zap Circus presents MOYA

Launch of Leo Jantjies and the ESPORT World Championships

Phenomenal Woman, Christ Church Constantia

MOYA 'a pulsating acrobatic performance' is currently on at the Artscape Theatre until Sunday, 6 August 2023.

Presented by the Zip Zap Circus, MOYA is based on the award-winning Acrobatic Art Film and fuses the contemporary and traditional circus, using the narrative of true-to-life Zip Zap stories.

The revamped version of the show "includes elements of comedy and acrobatics to entertain, dance sequences to get your heart thumping, and a story to touch your soul."

Get ready for "a flawless display of aerial skills, a masterclass in juggling as well as a thrilling acrobatic wheel routine that will enthrall young and old once again!”

Happening today! I'm launching my first children's book at @ExclusiveBooks V&A Waterfront today. There will be games, snacks, books! Please join us. pic.twitter.com/MxTK9V1T5d ' Sally Partridge 🇺🇦 (@Sapartridge) August 5, 2023

Here's one for young book lovers.

Local author Sally Partridge will be launching her latest book, "Leo Jantjies and the ESPORT World Championships" at Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday, 5 August 2023.

There will be gaming setups for kids to play games like FIFA, Brawlhalla, Rocket League and Minecraft.

The event also promises to provide "plenty of snacks to keep everyone energised."

Here's more info about the book that was written for readers aged 10 and above:

"Leo Jantjies loves playing Theatre of Gods and Heroes (TOGAH). He’d play all day and night if he could – if it weren’t for nuisances like school and chores. The game has quickly become part of the professional Esports scene where teams from around the world compete for millions of dollars in prize money. When a clip of Leo playing TOGAH goes viral, he doesn’t expect to be branded the best King Shaka player in the world. And he certainly doesn’t expect to get a call from a pro team to recruit him for the Esports World Championship in Paris! But soon Leo, his best friend Fiks, and his sister Lauren jet off to Europe for an adventure none of them thought was possible."

Photo: Christ Church Concerts

In honour of Women's Day on 9 August, flutist Bridget Rennie-Salonen, cellist Barbara Kennedy and pianist Sue Patterson-Jones present an afternoon of music inspired by the poem Phenomenal Woman by Maya Angelou.

"Their programme includes works by Anna Amalia von Preusen, Louise Farrenc and Amy Beach. Love, mystery, grace, indulgence and beauty are expressed in this selection of music."

The event takes place at Christ Church Constantia between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday, 06 August 2023.

Tickets cost R150 and are available from Quicket.

