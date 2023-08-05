Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff
CAPE TOWN - The Spar Proteas and Tonga Talas broke new ground on Friday evening at the Netball World Cup.
It was a historic first-time meeting between these two sides and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.
Given that the sides have never faced each other, it was natural that it would be a bit of a nervy start in the first quarter as the Tongans were on the front foot with their defense and also shaking up the goal-shooting duo of Ine-Marie Venter and Nichole Taljaard.
Venter only managed five out of nine goals and was subbed off for Elmere van der Berg. The quarter ended 12-12.
Van der Berg grabbed her moment though. She was on par at the goal post working well with Taljaard against the consistent onslaught of the Talas who were making the South Africans work extra hard for each and every goal and by the end of the second quarter were only trailing by seven goals (30-23).
Another standout, once again, was Phumza Maweni and her stunning defense winning turnovers and disrupting the Tongans' play. At the end of the third quarter, South Africa managed to score 17 goals to Tonga's 13.
Van der Berg, like Maweni, was on point, literally, with a 94.4% goal-shooting average.
She was named ‘Player of the Match’ as the South Africans brought it home to keep their hopes alive of remaining in the top five on the World Netball rankings.
She's got game! 💪 Elmeré van der Berg 𝗠𝗩𝗣 against Tonga today. 🇿🇦🆚🇹🇴#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/XBcdOV5ZLT' Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) August 4, 2023
Norma Plummer, SPAR Proteas Head Coach, said: “We had a slow start and I think the girls were a bit nervous in the beginning, but we managed to get back on track and execute our game plan. Tonga is a team we have never played before; we have watched some of their games and they were here to compete.
"I think we did very well especially when you consider that we only had three camps to prepare for this world cup. We lost one match and drew one. I think one can be super proud of the players.”
An added bonus was seeing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in the crowd proudly wearing his SPAR Proteas jersey, singing loudly with the rest of the Cape Town International Convention Centre spectators cheering the team on.
“For us as sportsmen, it’s time to stand up and support women in sport.”' SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 4, 2023
“I don’t have my platform without women supporting me.”
Siya Kolisi is at #NWC2023 speaking on the importance of supporting women in sport.
He is truly #HereForHer 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xWnVJo8gcc
South Africa will face Uganda for the second time this week for an all-Africa 5th/6th placing match. The two sides met on Thursday, in the final Pool G clash, where the hosts narrowly won 52 – 50.
So, along with ranking points, African bragging rights are on the line.
This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff
