Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions





CAPE TOWN - Smaller political parties who are part of various coalitions are opposed to placing a minimum threshold for their admission into a coalition government in the future.

They also object to putting limits on motions of no confidence against a mayor of a council or Metro.

Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments, taking place in Cape Town.

The two-day dialogue is hosted by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

They're also objecting to the proposal that a party with the most votes in a coalition should lead the municipality or government.

Mashatile says there's been a "vulgarisation" of process like the "monetisation of votes", patronage and "rent seeking". ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 4, 2023

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the coalition dialogue on Friday that not only should there be a threshold to join a coalition, but the party with the most votes should also lead.

But smaller parties objected to putting a minimum threshold to join a council executive.

"At the moment there’s talk about a threshold which is anti-revolutionary because the constitution says we must have a multi-party democracy," said Al Jama-ah's Ganief Hendricks.

The African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula said it’s bigger parties that lead to the collapse of coalitions.

"The concept of imposing a threshold for participating in a coalition is nonsensical. The absence of a clear winner in the elections signifies voter dissent and indecision."

But the DA agrees with the suggestion, saying a threshold will prevent “overly-fragmented” coalition governments.

The dialogue continues on Saturday.

