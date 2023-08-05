EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers





JOHANNESBURG - As the issue of illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, continues to plague parts of the country, with wars among rival zama zama gangs intensifying in their fight over turf for gold, fears are that things will only get worse.

Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after a notorious zama zama kingpin was kidnapped and murdered by a suspected rival gang.

Ntuta Sechaba, a 53-year-old Basotho national, was kidnapped on Thursday last week from the parking lot of business premises in Randfontein.

Sechaba was one of four known zama zama kingpins operating on the West Rand.

Ntuta Sechaba. Picture: Supplied

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of kidnapping was registered.

The following day, dozens of police swooped in on Randfontein as a police chopper was dispatched to scour the area.

Sources with intimate knowledge of the operation confirmed to Eyewitness News that police had been deployed to search for Sechaba.

Sechaba is alleged to have had close ties with senior-ranking police officials.

It is understood that his kidnappers demanded a R1-million ransom for his release.

Police chopper in Randfontein on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Sechaba's body was discovered dumped in a field in the area on Monday.

"The victim was found dead with a gunshot wound. No suspects arrested and police investigations continue on a murder case," said Nevhuhulwi.

Sechaba sustained two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the back of the head.

Police denied any operation being conducted in the area on the day, however, Eyewitness News confirmed with two independent sources from the operation.

Fears among those in the area are mounting that a possible retaliation to avenge Sechaba's death may be on the cards.

