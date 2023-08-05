Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall





Rescue teams succeeded in airlifting an injured hiker from Lion's Head after sunset on Wednesday evening.

The 58 year-old hiker had been climbing the staples near the chains when she suddenly fell 5 metres, reports Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape (WSAR).

After her foot slipped she fell backwards, knocking a hiker behind her, before landing on her back at the base of the climb. The second hiker was not injured.

A hiker was airlifted off Lion's Head just before sunset after falling 5 metres Image credit: Dave D’Aguiar on WSAR Facebook page

Several rescue teams were dispatched to Lion’s Head after being alerted via the emergency number late in the afternoon.

The heroes of the hour were a small team on board the Western Cape Department of Health & Wellness EMS/Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter who were flown to the scene.

They were hoisted down to the stricken hiker, placing her in a stretcher which was then hoisted back up into the chopper.

A hiker was airlifted off Lion's Head just before sunset after falling 5 metres Image credit: Grant Duncan-Smith on WSAR Facebook page

WSAR spokesperson David Nel praised the crew, explaining that without their expertise, it would have taken teams of rescuers several hours to carry the patient down the trail.

After being ferried to a nearby landing zone, the hiker was carried from the helicopter to a waiting ambulance, and driven to hospital.

The crew on board the rescue helicopter again demonstrated their expert skills, flying in difficult conditions after sunset. We thank the teams of dedicated rescuers who continue to donate their time and energy for the benefit of others in the Western Cape. David Nel, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape

Nel appealed to the public to consider supporting these teams by making a small contribution to the fundraising campaign.

“Every small donation will help us save others" he said.

He also urged hikers to save and share the emergency contact number - 021 937 0300.

Click here to make a donation.