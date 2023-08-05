



Jane Dutton was in conversation with Business Development Director at SVI Engineering, Nicol Louw.

South Africa is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

Citizens from all walks of life live in fear every day as the crime rate continues to increase.

It seems like no matter where we go, no one is safe.

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

If you are fortunate enough to do so, you can go the armoured vehicle route to protect you, your loved ones and your belongings.

Louw says that lately there has been a number of private individuals getting armoured vehicles.

He adds that enquiries for this type of protection are on the increase.

If you choose to arm your vehicle, prices start from about R260 000.

Private individuals are prepared to pay a lot of money for armoured vehicles. They feel safe where they live in their estate, and they maybe feel safe where they work, but in between, they are not safe, and that is where armoured vehicles can make a difference. Nicol Louw, Business Development Director - SVI Engineering

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles