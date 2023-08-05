Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles
Jane Dutton was in conversation with Business Development Director at SVI Engineering, Nicol Louw.
South Africa is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world.
Citizens from all walks of life live in fear every day as the crime rate continues to increase.
It seems like no matter where we go, no one is safe.
If you are fortunate enough to do so, you can go the armoured vehicle route to protect you, your loved ones and your belongings.
Louw says that lately there has been a number of private individuals getting armoured vehicles.
He adds that enquiries for this type of protection are on the increase.
If you choose to arm your vehicle, prices start from about R260 000.
Private individuals are prepared to pay a lot of money for armoured vehicles. They feel safe where they live in their estate, and they maybe feel safe where they work, but in between, they are not safe, and that is where armoured vehicles can make a difference.Nicol Louw, Business Development Director - SVI Engineering
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nichcha1911/nichcha19111801/nichcha1911180100020/93211866-bandit-robbery-woman-with-gun-in-car-dangerous-criminal-of-women-in-the-city-.jpg
More from Local
[PICS] Travel tunnels for endangered toads opened in time for breeding season!
The tunnels in Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve are meant to help the endangered Western Leopard Toad move around under the road to avoid being hit by cars.Read More
Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall
The crew on board the rescue helicopter were able to get the injured hiker to safety, flying in difficult conditions after sunset.Read More
EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers
Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after notorious zama zama kingpin, Ntuta Sechaba was kidnapped and murdered by a suspected rival gang.Read More
SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.Read More
What is RTIA, and how is it linked with Aarto?
The implementation of Aarto will involve funds going to the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA).Read More
JP Smith unpacks new Aarto traffic offence system to be rolled out in 2024
After a ConCourt ruling the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will be rolled out in Cape Town.Read More
Taxi strike: 'Violence and intimidation is the problem, these are evil acts'
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith gives his take on the violent taxi strike.Read More
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor
The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith
The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024.Read More