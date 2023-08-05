



Carl Wastie and Alex Solomon in studio

Cape Town-based musician Alex Solomon has just dropped the new single "Typical You".

Carl Wastie chats to the rising star about her passion for music and her latest offering.

I was a sports girl at school... then there was a post for a musical and something inside me said 'just go for it'... I was in Hairspray and I had to wear a fat suit! That's quite an initiation into the industry, the funny things you have to do... Alex Solomon

Then I got into the songwriting and that's when I really honed in on exactly what it was I loved. Alex Solomon

For me it's been very natural... I've always though of it as something that comes through me, not from me. I've never struggled with melodies or lyrics, it all just happens in one go... Alex Solomon

Alex says "Typical You" is written from the perspective of going through a breakup for instance, when you can't escape that person.

The song holds a lot of emotions for her and she feels it can take one through different stages of grief.

You can't stop thinking about them and even if you try to get out and distract yourself you meet them in different ways. There's also that feeling of anger, but at the end you still really love them... Alex Solomon

...and when you focus on the thought of them it's like 'I can't actually hate you, as much as I want to... and it's so typical of you that no matter what you do, I will always adore you'. Alex Solomon

This article first appeared on KFM : CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'