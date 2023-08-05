CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'
Cape Town-based musician Alex Solomon has just dropped the new single "Typical You".
Carl Wastie chats to the rising star about her passion for music and her latest offering.
I was a sports girl at school... then there was a post for a musical and something inside me said 'just go for it'... I was in Hairspray and I had to wear a fat suit! That's quite an initiation into the industry, the funny things you have to do...Alex Solomon
Then I got into the songwriting and that's when I really honed in on exactly what it was I loved.Alex Solomon
For me it's been very natural... I've always though of it as something that comes through me, not from me. I've never struggled with melodies or lyrics, it all just happens in one go...Alex Solomon
Alex says "Typical You" is written from the perspective of going through a breakup for instance, when you can't escape that person.
The song holds a lot of emotions for her and she feels it can take one through different stages of grief.
You can't stop thinking about them and even if you try to get out and distract yourself you meet them in different ways. There's also that feeling of anger, but at the end you still really love them...Alex Solomon
...and when you focus on the thought of them it's like 'I can't actually hate you, as much as I want to... and it's so typical of you that no matter what you do, I will always adore you'.Alex Solomon
Click here to take a listen on Spotify and follow Alex on Instagram.
This article first appeared on KFM : CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'
Source : kfm
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'
With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.Read More
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!
Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed.Read More
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months)
'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985.Read More
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book
Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.Read More
Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed
'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists.Read More
Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York
Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome.Read More
Reggae legend Lucky Dube would’ve been 59 today! We still miss him terribly...
The musician from Mpumalanga was Africa’s best-selling reggae artist of all time.Read More
Lebo M headed for divorce after one year of marriage
Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] Travel tunnels for endangered toads opened in time for breeding season!
The tunnels in Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve are meant to help the endangered Western Leopard Toad move around under the road to avoid being hit by cars.Read More
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?
A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for.Read More
Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart'
"Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today - a complete dependence on external validation and affirmation."Read More
Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall
The crew on board the rescue helicopter were able to get the injured hiker to safety, flying in difficult conditions after sunset.Read More
SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Make the most out of your weekend with these events.Read More
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends)
Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health.Read More
Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor
‘Relationships are not complicated, people are,' says relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin.Read More
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'
With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.Read More