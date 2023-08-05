Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Travel tunnels for endangered toads opened in time for breeding season! The tunnels in Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve are meant to help the endangered Western Leopard Toad move around under the road to avoid... 5 August 2023 5:20 PM
Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles South Africans are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families as the crime rate continues to rise in the country.... 5 August 2023 12:57 PM
Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall The crew on board the rescue helicopter were able to get the injured hiker to safety, flying in difficult conditions after sunset. 5 August 2023 12:50 PM
View all Local
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You' The rising star chats to Carl Wastie about her passion for songwriting and her latest single. 5 August 2023 4:01 PM
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'? A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for. 5 August 2023 3:29 PM
Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart' "Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today - a complete dependence on external validation and affirmatio... 5 August 2023 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top wit... 5 August 2023 8:18 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
View all Sport
CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You' The rising star chats to Carl Wastie about her passion for songwriting and her latest single. 5 August 2023 4:01 PM
Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 4 August 2023 5:08 PM
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[PICS] Travel tunnels for endangered toads opened in time for breeding season!

5 August 2023 5:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Zeekoevlei
Biodiversity Conservation
Western Leopard Toad

The tunnels in Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve are meant to help the endangered Western Leopard Toad move around under the road to avoid being hit by cars.
One of the amphibian tunnels built at Zeekoevlei for the Western Leopard Toad - City of Cape Town on Facebook
One of the amphibian tunnels built at Zeekoevlei for the Western Leopard Toad - City of Cape Town on Facebook

The City of Cape Town's announced that the sixth travel tunnel for an endangered toad species in the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve has been completed.

The Western Leopard Toad Underpass Project is aimed at helping the endangered amphibians move around under the road so that they don't get hit by cars.

This is especially important during their breeding season, which is under way currently.

The City partnered with Nature Connect, an environmental education organisation, to support the Project.

The Nature Connect team in partnership with the City's Biodiversity Management branch have completed the sixth tunnel along Peninsula Road in the Zeekoevlei Section of the False Bay Nature Reserve.... Peninsula Road has been particularly dangerous for these toads as they cross this road during their breeding season in the winter rainy months.

Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

Volunteers have often spotted the toads making use of the tunnels and the statistics have shown that there has been a clear decrease in toad road deaths along this road.

Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

Alderman Eddie Andrews appealed to motorists to watch out for toads crossing roads to their breeding site in the area.

The Western Leopard Toad is found only in the Western Cape region of South Africa.

Image of endangered Western Leopard Toad - Toadnuts on Facebook
Image of endangered Western Leopard Toad - Toadnuts on Facebook

Andrews said between now and September, their breeding and migration season, road traffic poses the biggest threat to these creatures.

Other parts of Cape Town where they occur include Bergvliet, Clovelly, Constantia, Diep River, Fish Hoek, Glencairn, Grassy Park, Hout Bay, Kirstenhof, Kommetjie, Lakeside, Noordhoek, Observatory, Scarborough, Strandfontein and Tokai.

The Western Leopard Toad is what one calls a flagship conservation species, and the plight of these charismatic animals helps to focus attention on the need for a healthy Cape Town biodiversity and well-functioning wetlands, which is key for the City as we work hard to conserve wildlife in our urban environment.

Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment



5 August 2023 5:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Zeekoevlei
Biodiversity Conservation
Western Leopard Toad

More from Local

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles

5 August 2023 12:57 PM

South Africans are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families as the crime rate continues to rise in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A hiker was airlifted off Lion's Head just before sunset after falling 5 metres Image credit: Grant Duncan-Smith on WSAR Facebook page

Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall

5 August 2023 12:50 PM

The crew on board the rescue helicopter were able to get the injured hiker to safety, flying in difficult conditions after sunset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntuta Sechaba. Picture: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers

5 August 2023 12:21 PM

Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after notorious zama zama kingpin, Ntuta Sechaba was kidnapped and murdered by a suspected rival gang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chormail/123rf.com

SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up

5 August 2023 11:57 AM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RTIA logo. Picture: Twitter/@rtia_aarto

What is RTIA, and how is it linked with Aarto?

4 August 2023 4:48 PM

The implementation of Aarto will involve funds going to the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© seanlockephotography/123rf.com

JP Smith unpacks new Aarto traffic offence system to be rolled out in 2024

4 August 2023 4:19 PM

After a ConCourt ruling the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will be rolled out in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A group of people protested over poor service delivery on the R55 highway in Centurion on 4 August 2023. Picture: @sweetjezi/Twitter via @EWNTraffic/Twitter

Taxi strike: 'Violence and intimidation is the problem, these are evil acts'

4 August 2023 3:33 PM

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith gives his take on the violent taxi strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor

4 August 2023 3:17 PM

The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

[LISTEN] 'Aarto will take a chunk of money out of the City's pockets' - JP Smith

4 August 2023 2:12 PM

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act will be rolled out in Cape Town mid 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

4 August 2023 12:10 PM

It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Carl Wastie and Alex Solomon in studio

CPT muso Alex Solomon on love, breakups and her new single 'Typical You'

5 August 2023 4:01 PM

The rising star chats to Carl Wastie about her passion for songwriting and her latest single.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?

5 August 2023 3:29 PM

A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart'

5 August 2023 2:43 PM

"Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today - a complete dependence on external validation and affirmation."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A hiker was airlifted off Lion's Head just before sunset after falling 5 metres Image credit: Grant Duncan-Smith on WSAR Facebook page

Hiker airlifted from Lion's Head after 5-metre fall

5 August 2023 12:50 PM

The crew on board the rescue helicopter were able to get the injured hiker to safety, flying in difficult conditions after sunset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chormail/123rf.com

SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up

5 August 2023 11:57 AM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Joan Ward

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

5 August 2023 8:49 AM

Make the most out of your weekend with these events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends)

4 August 2023 4:52 PM

Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : rawpixel /123rf

Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor

4 August 2023 4:42 PM

‘Relationships are not complicated, people are,' says relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'

4 August 2023 4:31 PM

With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf

Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'

4 August 2023 1:08 PM

The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot

Local

Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

Sport

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA accuses ANC of trying to 'hijack' coalition government dialogue

5 August 2023 4:46 PM

LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

5 August 2023 4:42 PM

SAHRC to conduct equality workshops at Crawford College after racist incident

5 August 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA