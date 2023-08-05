[PICS] Travel tunnels for endangered toads opened in time for breeding season!
The City of Cape Town's announced that the sixth travel tunnel for an endangered toad species in the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve has been completed.
The Western Leopard Toad Underpass Project is aimed at helping the endangered amphibians move around under the road so that they don't get hit by cars.
This is especially important during their breeding season, which is under way currently.
The City partnered with Nature Connect, an environmental education organisation, to support the Project.
The Nature Connect team in partnership with the City's Biodiversity Management branch have completed the sixth tunnel along Peninsula Road in the Zeekoevlei Section of the False Bay Nature Reserve.... Peninsula Road has been particularly dangerous for these toads as they cross this road during their breeding season in the winter rainy months.Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Volunteers have often spotted the toads making use of the tunnels and the statistics have shown that there has been a clear decrease in toad road deaths along this road.Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Alderman Eddie Andrews appealed to motorists to watch out for toads crossing roads to their breeding site in the area.
The Western Leopard Toad is found only in the Western Cape region of South Africa.
Andrews said between now and September, their breeding and migration season, road traffic poses the biggest threat to these creatures.
Other parts of Cape Town where they occur include Bergvliet, Clovelly, Constantia, Diep River, Fish Hoek, Glencairn, Grassy Park, Hout Bay, Kirstenhof, Kommetjie, Lakeside, Noordhoek, Observatory, Scarborough, Strandfontein and Tokai.
The Western Leopard Toad is what one calls a flagship conservation species, and the plight of these charismatic animals helps to focus attention on the need for a healthy Cape Town biodiversity and well-functioning wetlands, which is key for the City as we work hard to conserve wildlife in our urban environment.Eddie Andrews, CPT Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Source : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068241639070
