Get ready for the first book festival for self-published authors
If you're a self published author or just a book-worm, then you're in for a treat with some warm fire-side book chats.
The first book festival for self-published authors called Fringe Fireside Chats (FFC) is launching in the Helderberg on 11 August.
It's expected to draw some of the country’s most esteemed indie authors, self-publishing service providers and readers interested in self-published works.
Organiser Leslie Downie says the event aims to create a diverse and inclusive space for local authors and to break the stigma of self-published books being inferior than books printed in traditional press.
The idea stems from her own experiences as a struggling self-published author.
After leaving a career in law 18 months ago, Downie wrote a book.
I decided to approach the Franschhoek literally festival to have the book featured but was turned down. It got me thinking that there is a need for self publishers to get into festivals easily.Leslie Downie, Helderberg FFC book festival organiser
This is a fringe festival. Self published authors are on the fringe. With fringe festivals, you're taking a risk. Some of them will be great and some of them will just be an interesting new voice. We want to accommodate the big names to the tannie writing a book for her family to a high school student.Leslie Downie, Helderberg FFC book festival organiser
We're not trying to compete with the perfect books. Those are great but for the little guy where there's a missing comma, it's about the voice.Leslie Downie, Helderberg FFC book festival organiser
Downie says the book publishing landscape is slowly changing.
These days, you can print one hard copy of a book and then upload a PDF copy on Takealot and allow people to print on demand. So the risk to print 2000 copies is gone.Leslie Downie, Helderberg FFC book festival organiser
Events will be held at some of the best Helderberg’s wine farms such as Lourensford, Morgenster and Vergelegen and also the Playhouse, Erinvale Golf Club, the Somerset West Library, and even the Helderberg Nature Reserve.
Book lovers will be able to hear from an array of self-published authors about their journey from story idea to published book.
There's people like Jessica Mtsweni, Owen Dean on copyright laws, Alicia English from Mitchells Plain who lost her husband to Covid. There's Tanya Meeson and Daisy Jones, who have backgrounds as journalism. Then we also have more mature women, one who wrote on one of the last Holocaust survivors in South Africa.Leslie Downie, Helderberg FFC book festival organiser
Book tickets here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
