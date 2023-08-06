



The South African National Taxi Council has warned the public against circulating a voice note suggesting differences have broken out between the Codeta and Cata taxi associations in Cape Town.

The voice note speculates that the Codeta Taxi Association had decided to resume operations despite ongoing discussions between stakeholders.

The voice note also says Cata - another taxi association - was against the move and would shoot anyone seen travelling in a Codeta minibus.

Also read

• Cosatu calls for calm following violent clashes in Cape Town

• Hospersa calls for swift action against perpetrators of violence in Cape Town

Santaco spokeperson Nceba Enge has refuted these claims.

"There's nothing between Codeta and Cata ...what we can say is that the stay-away still stands, discussions are still in progress," said Enge.

This article first appeared on EWN : Santaco refutes claims of dispute between Cata and Codeta amid CT taxi strike