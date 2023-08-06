50% of all CT's adult baboons suffered human-induced injury - SPCA report





Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Website image.

Cape Town is famous for its beautiful sunsets, mountains and sea views, but also it's baboons.

The presence of baboons in suburbs close to mountain areas has resulted between standoffs between the animals and homeowners.

Managing baboon troops is therefore a contentious issue which has divided animal activists and residents.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has released its first ‘State of Baboon Welfare’ report which takes a look at the state of baboons in the city.

This report takes into account the Chacma baboons (Papio ursinus) admitted to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife Department from the period 1 April 2022 up to 31 March 2023.

According to the findings, 51% of adult baboons typically falls victim to human-induced injury and death on the urban edge due to their behaviour and presence in residential spaces.

Juvenile baboons (1-5 years) are only slightly only less persecuted (31%) and finding themselves the victims of injury. Even though they are afforded a greater degree of protection from their mothers and other attending troop members, they are also the victims of infanticide dealt by dominating new alpha males.

Curiously the sub-adult age group (13%) are mostly spared from human-induced injury and natural causes of death.

This could be due to the fact that sub-adult baboons (5-8 years male, 5-6 years female) are quicker to escape from danger and are maybe less targeted by shooters. -68% of baboons admitted were euthanised at or by the SPCA due to the severity of their injuries or due to other welfare concerns.

-18% were released back into their natal troop range after being treated at the SPCA or who were sent to an accredited rehabilitation centre for further care and release. -9% died whilst in SPCA care. This could be due to shock or negative reaction to administered medicines e.g. anaesthesia. -The highest average percentage of baboon mortalities continues to be human-induced causes (72 %), with natural and unknown causes accounting for only 9% of admitted cases. -As the home range to the largest wild-roaming baboon troop on the peninsula, the Tokai area contributed the most baboon injuries and deaths at3 1%; with the prevalent cause of death being motor vehicle collisions.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it remains concerned about the welfare aspect of chacma baboons on the Cape peninsula.

It is our greater concern that the species will suffer even greater welfare harms once the service providers of baboon management are removed at the end of their extended contract period 31 December 2024. Cape of Good Hope SPCA