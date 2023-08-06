



Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

According to an article by A Conscious Rethink, a negative core belief is a harmful limiting belief that influences how we interact with the world.

The article notes that trauma, mental illness, or negative life experiences often influence these beliefs.

Examples of negative core beliefs include, I’m not good enough; I’m not lovable; I’m worthless; I’m not confident; the world is dangerous; people are untrustworthy.

Jiyane says the core of these negative beliefs is significance versus unworthiness.

She explains that we can have both positive and negative beliefs, where the former will propel us forward, and the latter will cause us to sabotage ourselves.

Negative core beliefs are the enemies of our lives, the thieves of our quality of life. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The thing about them is that they have very big-reaching effects on how we relate to ourselves, others and the world. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Our behaviour is never just random, it is directed towards certain goals. Dr Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

